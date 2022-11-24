InnoSenT releases high-tech radar system for traffic monitoring

Radar technology company InnoSenT has introduced a new product for traffic monitoring: the ITR-3800. With its advanced technology and high performance, it is ready for use in complex traffic situations, such as large intersections and wide roads with high traffic volumes. The radar system also has a built-in full HD camera for transmitting image information.

The FMCW radar uses 4D MIMO technology for high-resolution and precise detection of moving and static objects. It reliably records the speed, distance, direction of movement and angular position of a wide variety of road users, such as people or cars. This enables precise positioning within the detection range and the reliable distinction of individual objects based on the three dimensions of distance, speed, and angle.

The radar system provides real-time data on the current traffic situation. It also utilizes innovative technologies such as radar tracking and object classification. The ITR-3800 offers comprehensive functions such as detection of wrong-way drivers, broken-down vehicles, vehicles in the intersection area, the length of backed-up traffic, or people who would like to cross the road.

The information obtained also serves as a basis for demand-oriented traffic light control or to trigger other technical applications in road traffic.

With a detection range of 300m and a wide field of view of 110° x 30°, the new traffic radar observes large sections of roads or intersections. It monitors up to 16 lanes and 128 objects simultaneously. Object classification is already possible at a distance of up to 183m.

The built-in camera provides full-HD live transmission and still images. The range of vision is approximately 5-80m with a diagonal angle of vision of 143°. In this way, it is also possible to have a visual overview of the detection area of ​​the radar component.

InnoSenT offers a plug-and-play system that does not require customers to perform any development work to signal processing or integration, for instance. The flexible interface selection and easy configuration via a GUI also help with this.

In addition to objects, the system can also detect events. This presents an advantage in using the system as a trigger, since it enables the automated response to events defined by the customer within the coverage area. The ITR-3800 can systematically transmit a signal to the traffic light control system when a specific event occurs. For example, when a certain number of vehicles are waiting, the intersection is blocked, or vehicles in the dilemma zone are driving too fast to come to a safe stop. In this way, the radar system can also map the function of an induction loop without interfering with the existing infrastructure.

This simplified integration and built-in camera reduce the sources of errors and work during commissioning, installation, and evaluation.

The radar system ITR-3800 with camera for traffic monitoring