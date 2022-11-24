AUDIO: Assessing 18-hour border jams with satellite images

In this clip from the new episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast, Rafael Aldrete, senior research scientist and director of Texas A&M Transportation Institutes (TTI’s) Center for International Intelligent Transportation Research (CIITR), discusses the challenges of using satellite images to analyse traffic at the USA’s border with Mexico, and how AI can help. To hear more about the challenges along the 2,000-mile border and how public-private partnerships and the latest research is helping to ensure secure and efficient movement of people and goods, you can listen to the whole episode and more like it on the homepage or your favorite streaming service.

Guest info: Rafael Aldrete is a senior research scientist and director of TTI’s Center for International Intelligent Transportation Research (CIITR) in El Paso, Texas. His research focuses on delivering practical and innovative transportation solutions related to cross-border transportation and technology applications, infrastructure finance, and policy. Under his leadership, CIITR researchers have developed intelligent transportation systems applications and other technologies to improve border-crossing efficiency and traffic operations using El Paso as a test bed. With more than 20 years’ experience in transportation research, Dr. Aldrete is a nationally recognized expert in using value capture as a transportation funding mechanism.