Tolling interoperability: E-ZPass soon to be accepted by THEA, Florida

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA), Florida, has announced it will be accepting E-ZPass, an electronic toll pass honoured in 18 states, in a further step towards complete tolling interoperability across the USA.

From late 2020, E-ZPass customers will be able to effortlessly commute non-stop on the THEA expressway system in addition to the 125-mile Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) system in the Orlando metro area.

CFX is facilitating this transition by agreeing to process E-ZPass payments for THEA. CFX has been a member of the E-ZPass family since September 2018, the first in Florida, and CFX also has its own E-ZPass compatible product called the Uni.

THEA is the latest Florida tolling agency to expand interoperability with E-ZPass, joining CFX. Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise also announced it will be accepting E-ZPass on its roads in the near future. THEA believes interoperability will improve customer experience.

“Interoperability has been decades in the making,” said Joe Waggoner, THEA CEO. “E-ZPass customers will [soon]not encounter toll-by-plate invoices on the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway. While it has been a highly technical and involved process, customers win with greater convenience and less confusion.”

“This is very exciting for all of our customers that choose to travel on toll roads,” said Laura Kelley, CFX executive director. “The partnerships to expand customer choices and provide seamless travel throughout our state is a win-win for everyone.”

E-ZPass also works within a network of toll road agencies operating along the US east coast from Florida to Maine and west through Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.