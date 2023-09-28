Kapsch TrafficCom to supply Danish EETS toll service firm with GNSS-based solution

ITS provider Kapsch TrafficCom has signed a new deal with the Danish EETS toll service provider, Brobizz, which will see the roll out of a satellite-based tolling solution to ensure fairer and more sustainable road usage pricing.

Under the agreement, Kapsch will supply its GNSS-based tolling solution, including TÜV-certified OBUs and satellite platform services. This move comes in light of Denmark’s introduction of GNSS-based tolling for heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tons.

As the scheme unfolds from January 1, 2025, it will span all primary Danish roadways and the Low Emission Zones (LEZs) throughout the country.

Carolin Treichl, EVP EMENA at Kapsch TrafficCom, said, “We’re thrilled to be part of Denmark’s ambitious move toward a more dynamic and sustainable tolling structure. Our solution is designed to deliver precision, flexibility, and eco-friendliness, aligning seamlessly with the country’s future-forward vision. Together with Brobizz, we aim to redefine the tolling experience for heavy goods vehicles across Denmark.”

With the GNSS-based tolling system, Denmark is poised to implement a flexible tolling scheme that caters to different road types. Urban roads, for instance, can be tolled differently than non-urban routes, allowing for more targeted and fairer road usage pricing.

The TÜV-certified OBU 5310 from Kapsch TrafficCom stands out as the smallest, lightest, and most eco-friendly unit in its category. Remarkably versatile, it’s also tailored for DSRC-based tolling, making it a prime choice for diverse tolling environments.

In addition to the OBUs, KTC will deliver its satellite platform service, which includes the ability to send and receive GNSS data, configure OBUs over-the-air and according to individual toll domain requirements, hardware return and repair and secure asset management.

The deal, which was signed in July 2023, encompasses a service tenure of five years, with a potential extension of an additional 12 months.