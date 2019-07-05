Kapsch continues expansion in USA with new facility in Texas

Austrian end-to-end intelligent transportation systems (ITS) provider Kapsch TrafficCom is continuing its expansion in North America with the opening of a new facility at the Metropolis Center (Met Center) business park in Austin, Texas.

A brand-new facility, Met Center comprises over 38,000 square feet and will house over 200 local staff. The new facility is conveniently situated between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and downtown Austin. It will be the primary competency center in North America for the Kapsch project management office (PMO), and the tolling and back office solution centers. The increased space will also house a new operational call center, an expanded testing lab, and additional capacity to accommodate further growth, all of which will have a positive impact on efficient daily operations. Austin’s position as one of the country’s technology hubs will allow Kapsch to access the city’s skilled workforce and to serve its customers with top talent from a centralized location.

Kapsch is a leading provider of all-electronic tolling (AET) and ITS worldwide, and implements solutions in these fields for customers across the USA. The central and consolidated location of the new Austin office will support the company in serving its customers around the country as they bring connected mobility and traffic management services to their constituents. Toll roads are more common in Texas than many other US states, with 25 current tolled routes, so the move strengthens Kapsch’s footprint in the region by maintaining close proximity to many key customers, with the potential to demonstrate one of the company’s key competencies.

The expansion to the Met Center is the result of Kapsch’s growth in North America, as well as its commitment to ensuring effective customer service and successful growth in the future. It also consolidates more Austin staff to one primary location which will facilitate collaborative product development, testing, and customer demonstrations. The benefits of this move and of Met Center’s new features will enable the company to reinforce and optimize its operations in the USA, and to remain an innovative leader in the ITS industry.

“North America and the USA in particular are core in our strategy,” said Georg Kapsch, CEO of the Kapsch Group. “This investment proves our dedication to North America. Further investments will follow.”