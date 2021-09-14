Conduent to operate Virginia Department of Transportation tolling system

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has awarded a contract to Conduent Transportation to design, implement and operate express tolling lanes along Interstate 64 (I-64) in the Hampton Roads region of the state.

The US$51m contract, which includes a three-year base term plus a total of nine one-year options, will see Conduent operate and maintain multiple tolling zones of the I-64 express lanes network. The lanes and system are currently expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Mark Brewer, group president of transportation solutions at Conduent, said, “With nearly 30 years of tolling experience, our team is ready to support VDOT and its travelers, bringing state-of-the-art roadside technologies to facilitate efficient express lanes. We’re dedicated to helping the state deliver on its commitment to reduce congestion through our industry-leading expertise, processes and technology.”

Conduent’s technology will enable flexible, dynamic pricing and license plate image reviews, as well as the option to implement vehicle occupancy detection – all to improve the flow of traffic and relieve congestion.

Conduent will now work with VDOT to undertake a 16-month implementation period involving system design, testing and installation. VDOT will also use data analytics to determine toll rates based on the volume of traffic during different times of the day.