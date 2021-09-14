A Covid-secure ITS World Congress will take place in Hamburg in October

Visitors to the ITS World Congress in Hamburg (October 11-15, 2021) will be able to enjoy the event safely after a 2G sanitary plan has been pre-approved, with last details being finalized. The plan was submitted to the Hamburg authorities by ERTICO-ITS Europe and ITS Hamburg 2021, as organizer and host of the event.

Under the 2G format, all attendees will need either to be fully vaccinated with one of the four EU recognised vaccinations (Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen/Johnson&Johnson and Oxford/AstraZeneca) or have proof of full recovery from COVID 19 (presentation of a valid vaccination certificate and/or proof of COVID-19 recovery).

“Thanks to this format, visitors to the congress can interact more freely in a safe and secure environment, enabling the networking that we have missed for so long,” Jacob Bangsgaard, ERTICO CEO. “Everyone can enjoy the full congress experience including the high-level program, technical sessions, exhibition, demonstrations, technical visits, to name but a few of the highlights.”

“We want to show how large international events can still take place during a pandemic and be a great experience for all,” adds Anjes Tjarks, minister for transport and mobility transition in Hamburg. “Of course, to host a large international congress in the current pandemic involves huge challenges for visitors, exhibitors and organizers.’

‘With these 2G rules, participants can exchange ideas and network more freely, which creates a real ITS World Congress atmosphere,” says Harry Evers, managing director, ITS Hamburg 2021.

The current health and hygiene plan is being adjusted to meet the strict requirements of the 2G format. According to Evers, special attention is being paid to entry checks. “All participants will only gain their entry pass after meeting the necessary COVID-related requirements,” he confirms.