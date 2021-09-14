US DOT launches new cybersecurity website for intelligent transportation systems

The US Department of Transportation (US DOT) has announced the launch of a new cybersecurity site to the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Joint Program Office (JPO) website.

The new ITS Cybersecurity Research Program site offers resources, information, and tools for stakeholder communities, including state, tribal, and local transportation agencies, to support secure and cyber-resilient ITS implementations. The website also includes information on cybersecurity workforce development and information on how to report a cyber incident.

In addition to general information about ITS cybersecurity research, the site includes Informative References Tailored for the ITS Environment, a collection of materials that the ITS JPO and its modal partners have tailored specifically to address cybersecurity in an ITS environment.

The ITS Cybersecurity Research Program was developed in response to the need for state, tribal, and local agencies to prepare for and address cyberattacks to ITS installations and operations. Both public and private sectors share the responsibility of securing transportation’s critical assets and infrastructure against cyber threats.

Executive Order 13800, issued May 11, 2017, encourages federal agencies to work with industries and all entities to adopt the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework. The ITS Cybersecurity Research Program is one of the US DOT’s high-priority research areas underway within the ITS JPO.

