PSI Group to showcase smart-city software at ITS World Congress

The PSI Group will be presenting its intelligent and integrated software solutions for cities at ITS World Congress in Hamburg, Germany, next month.

At the event, which will be held from October 11-15, PSI will focus on how AI and cloud-based software can assist municipalities in operating their infrastructure reliably, intelligently and sustainably.

The PSI Smart City Ecosystem consists of software solutions for predictive traffic control, monitoring and maintenance management, smart utility grids, integrated depot and load management for e-vehicles, automated rail transport and efficient baggage handling at airports.

The KPI decision-supporting software optimizes traffic control, management of electrical grids, as well as the operating processes in bus and tram depots. It is based on the value-added business-process data analysis with self-learning processing of historical data by means of AI.

The PSI depot and charging management system handles the control, charging and disposition of all the emissions-free vehicles in the bus depot. It takes into consideration all the necessary impacting factors and dependencies and provides an optimal vehicle availability. The train management system forms the basis of the digitalization and automation of the processes in rail traffic.

PSI also applies an approach for the multi-criterial support of decision-making which proactively and cooperatively influences traffic on freeways and highways as well as in cities, allowing for the smooth flow of traffic and safety. In addition, the maintenance management system assures the monitoring of road infrastructures for their operators.

PSI Group will be exhibiting at ITS World Congress on booth B5002 in Hall 5.