Parkopedia integrates 100,000 Just Park spaces in new partnership

Two of the world’s leading parking technology companies, Parkopedia and JustPark, have confirmed a partnership which will provide motorists across the UK with an easier and more complete way to find, book and pay for parking.

Parkopedia’s platform, which enables connected car drivers to search for convenient local parking, now hosts JustPark’s available parking locations, enabling drivers to book and pay for 100,000 extra on-street and off-street parking through their vehicles, in addition to via Parkopedia’s popular consumer website and mobile apps that are used by millions of drivers each month.

Integrating JustPark’s available parking spaces will see Parkopedia build its footprint of pre-bookable parking in the UK while increasing the exposure for JustPark’s parking inventory to millions of Parkopedia’s UK users. This gives drivers more parking options to suit their needs and creates additional revenue opportunities for JustPark’s network of space owners.

JustPark’s locations are a combination of commercial parking operations, such as public on-street, multi-storey commercial car parks, shopping centre and hotel car parks and less traditional, community parking spaces.

Parkopedia’s connected car drivers will be able to pre-book JustPark’s reservable locations and pay on-demand for on-street parking at selected locations through their navigation system, making payments using their in-car wallet – meaning there will be no requirement to use their phone or bank card to make a payment.

“This landmark agreement allows more than 100,000 of JustPark’s extensive collection of parking locations to be seen by Parkopedia’s considerable UK audience, while enhancing its users’ experience by offering even more parking options and the ability to book and pay for our spaces on the platform for the first time,” says Anthony Eskinazi, founder and CEO of JustPark.

“This new partnership with JustPark adds to Parkopedia’s already extensive bank of parking locations, offering UK drivers the greatest choice and convenience possible, with the benefit of Parkopedia’s seamless in-car Payment Platform for reservations and payments,” says founder and CEO of Parkopedia, Eugene Tsyrklevich. “By combining our technology and enabling in-car payments, Parkopedia and JustPark continue to reduce the stress associated with finding and paying for parking. This should also ease the third of all inner city congestion that is currently attributed to those looking for parking by enabling smoother journeys with simpler parking planning and reservations.”