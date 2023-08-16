AUDIO: Lofty ambitions are fueling the move towards sustainable transportation

Episode 64 of Thinking Transportation is available for listening (with transcript) now.

Decarbonizing the transportation sector—the single-biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions—won’t happen overnight. But the U.S. Department of Energy has a plan. Join Michael Beurbe, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Sustainable Transportation and Fuel, and host Bernie Fette, on this episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast for an updated look at current plans for the move towards sustainable transportation.

Guest info: Michael Berube oversees the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy’s Vehicle, Bioenergy, and Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies offices in the U.S. Department of Energy, as well as the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. This portfolio focuses on research and development to decarbonize the transportation sector and increase access to domestic, clean transportation fuels and improve the energy efficiency, convenience, and affordability of transporting people and goods to support U.S. energy security, economic productivity, and competitiveness.