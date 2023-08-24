FHWA awards US$8.8m for bridge and work zone safety projects

The US Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced $8.8 million in grants for 10 projects in eight States and the District of Columbia to encourage the use of tools that can improve safety on bridges and in work zones.

The grants, which can also be used for other innovative transportation technologies such as ultra-high-performance concrete to digital mapping programs, are provided by FHWA’s Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) Demonstration program and complement President Biden’s Investing in America agenda that is rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure and creating a manufacturing and innovation boom.

“Innovation is essential for the future of transportation infrastructure and these grants will help our State, local, and Tribal partners to improve safety, increase the resilience of our transportation infrastructure, and combat the climate crisis,” said FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “The grants, along with additional funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will bring more innovations to America’s road, highway, and bridge projects.”

The AID Demonstration Program, with funding provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides incentive grants and other resources to offset the risk of implementing a transportation innovation. The incentive funding, distributed through a competitive discretionary grant process, allows Tribal Governments, State Departments of Transportation (DOTs), Federal land management agencies, and local governments to accelerate the implementation and adoption of innovation in highway transportation and demonstrate state-of-the-art technologies. Metropolitan planning organizations and local governments can also apply in partnership with State DOTs.

The program is housed within FHWA’s Technology and Innovation Deployment Program, supports the dissemination and deployment of proven transportation innovations through any phase of a highway transportation project including project planning and delivery and system operations. The AID grants build on FHWA’s efforts to collaborate with State, local and Tribal governments, as well as Federal land management agencies, to accelerate the use of innovations and reduce project delivery time.

Since the AID program was launched in February 2014, FHWA has awarded more than $95.7 million for 127 grants to help agencies speed up their use of innovative practices, tools and technologies, including those supported under FHWA’s Every Day Counts (EDC) program. EDC is a State-based program model that identifies and rapidly deploys proven yet underutilized innovations that will more quickly make the U.S. transportation system adaptable, sustainable, equitable, and safer for all.

The following new grans were solicited on a rolling basis through a multi-year Notice of Funding Opportunity that closed on September 28, 2021.

Accelerated Innovation Deployment Demonstration Program Grants: