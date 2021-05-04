New car lift from Lödige Industries

Lödige Industries, one of the leading suppliers of lift solutions, has developed a new compact and energy-efficient car lift with flexible cabin size.

The Verticar is based on proven scissor lift technology and is capable of transporting up to three tonnes. Especially in tight spaces, this opens up new possibilities for developing parking space at different floor levels. The first Verticar project has already been completed at a private residence in Mouscron, Belgium. The installation was done within only one week.

The Verticar was specifically designed to make the most efficient use of limited space. Thanks to its compact shaft geometry, the system can be easily integrated into a wide variety of building structures and is suitable for both residential and office buildings requiring up to 15 parking spaces. It requires only a small machine room, a low shaft head height and a very low shaft pit for installation. The easy-to-operate lift can also be individually adapted to the existing appearance of the building. By using automatic sectional doors from Hörmann, flexible integration into the building façade is possible, resulting in a high-quality appearance.

“Based on more than 70 years of experience in the design and manufacture of scissor lift technology, we have developed a robust and high-quality solution with the Verticar,” says Sascha Haase, product manager for lift technology at Lödige Industries “Due to a high degree of standardisation, the car lift is at the same time a very cost-efficient solution that can nevertheless be used flexibly and meets even the highest demands thanks to a high-quality exterior appearance.”

Like all Lödige Industries lifts, the Verticar can be conveniently called via smartphone app. In the cabin itself, the driver controls the lift by constant pressure push button.