McCain to deploy parking guidance system in second Californian city

Following last week’s news that it was chosen to deploy a fully integrated OptiPark Parking Guidance System (PGS) in the City of Pleasant Hill, San Diego-based developer and manufacturer of traffic control equipment McCain has announced another installation of the technology in California.

Now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Austrian Swarco Group, McCain has an agreement with the City of Oceanside to deploy its OptiPark PGS in the city’s only free, major parking garage in the downtown area, as part of Oceanside’s long-term commitment to Smart City technologies.

OptiPark captures data through cameras and sensors, then delivers crucial parking availability and location information to drivers, traffic managers and third-party vendors. It is a particularly appropriate solution in Oceanside where metered street parking has been reduced recently by downtown improvement and construction, yet the free garage with 500-plus spaces remains underutilized.

With OptiPark, drivers will be able to check parking availability on the city’s website before they even leave their homes. As they approach the garage, they will see high-definition McCain Variable Message Signs (VMS) with real-time information on available spaces and once inside, signage will direct them to open parking spots. OptiPark PGS provides cities with an alternative to single-space sensor systems or less accurate magnetic loop technology, as it uses camera-based detection at critical decision points, applying object recognition and path tracking to accurately identify the number of open spaces on any floor of a parking facility, including on or near ramps, typically a challenge for other systems. OptiPark can also be configured to provide accurate, long-term use data allowing communities to optimize parking over time.

Installation of the OptiPark PGS system will commence in the fourth quarter of 2019, incorporating McCain’s full-color VMS, powered by parent company Swarco’s technology, at the garage entrance and on each level of the facility. In keeping with McCain’s commitment to green technology and efficiency, the VMS signs require only 5% of the power-draw of opposing equipment and use Swarco’s precision-optic lenses for a display of high clarity and brightness.

The City of Oceanside’s agreement continues a long-standing relationship between McCain and the community. The city is respected as a leader in efficient use of traffic technology and was an early adopter of McCain’s Transparity Traffic Management System (TMS). As with the company’s other systems, OptiPark is scalable and can operate independently or be fully integrated into a community-wide traffic system. In Oceanside’s case, this will include linkage to Transparity.

“OptiPark will dramatically improve the driver experience in Oceanside,” said McCain’s chief operating officer, Greg McKhann. “We all know that the search for parking can be the most frustrating part of any trip, particularly when you’re not familiar with the territory. OptiPark will streamline the parking process in Oceanside and even contribute to the city’s economic vitality. With a mix of visitors and locals, Oceanside is embracing technology solutions to address its unique traffic issues. We are excited to grow our relationship and to help the city become an example of how to manage traffic efficiently and economically.”