Derq joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program

Derq, a Detroit- and Dubai-based start-up, has announced that it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program. Part of the Qualcomm Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers offering end-to-end smart city solutions. By connecting members searching for smart city solutions, the program aims to enrich people’s lives through the accelerated transformation of city infrastructure and services.

According to a 2018 World Health Organization study, there are an estimated 1.35 million traffic fatalities every year due to largely preventable crashes. Derq works closely with the automotive industry, state and local governments, and intelligent transportation systems providers to eliminate road fatalities.

Derq has built an award-winning AI analytics platform that is powering the future of connected and autonomous roads, making cities smarter and safer for all road users. It is also enabling the deployment of autonomous vehicles at scale. Derq has live deployments in the USA, Europe and the UAE, in forward-thinking cities and states including Michigan, Ohio, Nevada, and Dubai.

As part of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, Derq will showcase a few of its industry leading AI solutions powered by the Derq Platform including:

Derq INSIGHT, which generates an array of real-time safety and traffic insights, providing up-to-date, accurate and granular data enabling in-depth analysis of safety issues, countermeasure development and traffic performance assessment.

Derq SENSE, which is an edge-based solution that provides real-time infrastructure-based analytics for off-board cooperative perception and traffic management applications, including V2X applications for connected and autonomous vehicles, adaptive traffic management, and smart pedestrian crosswalks.

“We’re honored to offer key components of smart infrastructure solutions for smart cities and spaces,” says Dr. Georges, Aoude, CEO and co-founder of Derq. “The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program will help advance the deployment of our cutting-edge AI solutions to improve road safety and mobility today, and prepare our partners for the future of connected and autonomous transportation.”

“We are pleased to welcome Derq to the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to help build out progressive smart cities deployments with streamlined end-to-end capabilities,” says Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and global head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies. “Derq’s unique traffic management infrastructure solutions, Derq INISGHT and Derq SENSE, will support the deployment of end-to-end safety and traffic solutions for cities and spaces.”

As a member of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, Derq will work to fast-tack the transformation of cities into safer and smarter environments and help them deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability.