Iteris to provide safety training for National Highway Institute

The National Highway Institute (NHI) in the US has awarded Iteris a five-year contract worth US$10 million to provide comprehensive training focused on transportation system safety.

The instructional team who will lead this project are experts in the fields of modern intersection roundabouts, signalized intersection guidebooks, federal aid and other areas.

Iteris’ extensive experience will add real-life examples, best practices, lessons learned and classroom group activities.

The instructional courses will be provided to federal, state and local transportation agencies within the United States and are a crucial component to improving the capabilities of practitioners – ultimately translating to improved transportation system safety throughout the nation.

On this contract, Iteris partnered with Bloomsburie Inc., which is expected to support several activities including the development, update and delivery of instructor-led and online learning courses which will be performed individually as requested.

Iteris’ work with the NHI dates back to 2002, and over the years, the company has developed a track record of developing and delivering educational courses utilizing industry standard adult learning and instructional systems design techniques. Overall, Iteris has developed over 20 courses and delivered more than 1,000 instructional sessions for the NHI.