AUDIO: The psychology of motorcycle safety

In recent years, roughly half of the motorcyclists involved in fatal crashes in Texas were unlicensed. In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast from Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI), Cathy Brooks, TTI project specialist, and Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s senior program manager, Michael Strawn, discuss how safety advocates are working to enlist more instructors to help riders develop essential safety skills.

Guest info: Cathy Brooks works in the Human Factors Program of TTI’s Center for Transportation Safety. She became a Motorcycle Safety Foundation certified RiderCoach nearly 20 years ago after taking the Basic Rider Course to get her Texas M class license and discovering the passion to share the experience with others. She works on motorcycle safety projects for the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Guest info: Michael “Ford” Strawn works in the Education and Examination Division of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. He has more than 13 years of regulatory experience and expertise in driver education, highway and traffic safety laws and driver license laws. Strawn is an avid rider with more than 20 years of riding experience and serves as the state coordinator for Texas Motorcycle Training in Texas. In that capacity, he promotes safety, compliance, and a commitment to improving the program and creating more licensed riders in Texas.