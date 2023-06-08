smartmicro acquires long-term partner and distributor in the UK

smartmicro, a provider of traffic radar sensors and solutions, has announced the acquisition of its long-term UK distributor of traffic sensors, Smart Video and Sensing, marking the establishment of smartmicro UK, the firm’s first subsidiary.

According to smartmicro, the acquisition marks a significant milestone for the company, and is part of its accelerated growth strategy to strengthen its international presence and create a network of the brand’s own entities in major global markets.

As part of the acquisition, the former Smart Video and Sensing will now operate under the name smartmicro UK Limited. The entire team will stay on board to ensure a smooth transition. The acquisition brings together two companies with a shared vision for delivering innovative and reliable solutions and services for the traffic management industry.

“We are excited to welcome the new team to the smartmicro family,” said Ralph Mende, CEO of smartmicro. “This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and exceptional customer service to our customers around the world. We look forward to working even closer with the smartmicro UK team and leveraging their expertise to boost traffic management in their country.”

Smart Video and Sensing has always had a strong reputation for providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, smartmicro noted. Its team welcomed the acquisition with a commitment to maintaining and building upon that prominence as smartmicro UK.

“We have worked very closely with smartmicro since 2017 and appreciate the value of the product range to the traffic management market. This is a great natural fit between the two companies as we bring the experience of the UK market into the core smartmicro team,” said Peter Eccleson, former owner of Smart Video and Sensing and new managing director of smartmicro UK.

As a distributor, Smart Video and Sensing has installed smartmicro solutions at more than 500 locations. Among the notable projects were the very first MOVA installation at Ashcombe roundabout in East Sussex with numerous junction deployments in Coventry, Leeds and other major cities, and recent applications in Plymouth for bicycle detection in active travel applications.