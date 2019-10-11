Detroit initiative selects five quick mobility wins for the city

The Detroit Mobility Innovation Initiative (DMII) has developed five pilot programs to tackle the city’s transportation challenges, with the schemes designed to offer residents and visitors easier, safer and more affordable ways to get around the city within the next 12 months.

Working closely with Detroit’s already existing Office of Mobility Innovation and project sponsors, the City of Detroit and State of Michigan’s PlanetM mobility program, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) recruited a lineup of 10 public and private partners that reflected the ecosystem of the targeted mobility issues. The DMII team then pinpointed four key areas of friction affecting mobility in the city:

Neighborhood mobility – improve mobility for residents who live in lower-density areas and use public transit to travel to work and health care;

Downtown accessibility – improve traffic conditions and parking offerings for residents and employees who commute to the city for work or events;

Electric vehicle utilization and education – optimize the use of EV infrastructure and educate residents and visitors about EV technologies;

Traffic safety – build a technology infrastructure that reduces the number of traffic fatalities for pedestrians, bikers, drivers, and riders.

Using these insights, the Initiative generated more than 120 ideas that were filtered into workable schemes. Unlike projects at other cities that could take years to implement, the DMII team focused on picking solutions that were not just cutting edge, but that could be implemented in the next 12 months. The programs, implemented under Detroit’s Project Kinetic, are: