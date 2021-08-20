Ford-owned Spin announces global integration with Google Maps

People using Google Maps for journey planning are now able to discover Spin e-scooters and e-bikes when given route options for their journeys. When looking for directions, Google Maps users can easily locate Spin vehicles in 84 towns, cities and campuses in the USA, Canada, Germany, and Spain.

Google Maps users can see, in real-time, the nearest available Spin e-bike or e-scooter, including how long it will take to walk to the vehicle, as well as battery range and expected arrival time. Users will then be directed to the Spin app to pay for the vehicle, unlock it and take their ride.

“With this integration, Spin is making it easier for millions of Google Maps users to easily incorporate shared bikes and scooters into their daily trips,” says Ben Bear, CEO of Spin. “Our goal is to make it as low friction as possible for consumers to plan multimodal journeys. It needs to be just as easy, and even more convenient to get around with bikes, buses, trains and scooters as it is with a personal car. This partnership with Google is our biggest platform integration yet with many more in the pipeline.”

Micromobility is continuing to gain traction to become a mainstream transportation solution for those living in urban areas or campuses. As e-scooters and e-bikes are being increasingly built into journey-planning platforms, residents and visitors can more easily take a multimodal approach to the way they get around cities. This latest integration follows Spin’s recent addition into a number of global and regional journey planning platforms such as CityMapper, Moovit, Transit and Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB).

The full list of 84 cities, towns and campuses can be downloaded here.