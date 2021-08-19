New modular safety islands to be tested in Moscow

Russia’s capital city is testing new safety islands made of thermoplastic. The islands are similar in shape to stone islands, but they are much easier and quicker to install. A thermoplastic elevation can be an effective alternative to islands that only have markings.

The purpose of the safety islands is to slow the traffic and protect pedestrians at crosswalks. They work because they narrow the roadway and thus force drivers to slow down and be more attentive. They also enable vulnerable road users to safely cross the road in two stages.

This week, employees of the Moscow Traffic Control Center built a modular island near a residential building in one of the central districts of Moscow. There is a pedestrian crossing there, where accidents often occur. Experts believe that after the island is installed, the number of accidents will decrease. If the experiment turns out to be successful, then other crossings will be equipped with modular islands.