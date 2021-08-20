Lime and Moovit partnership will improve transportation options in 20 countries

Lime and Moovit have announced a global partnership to integrate Lime electric scooters, bikes and mopeds into the Moovit app. With a shared vision to reduce car use in cities, Lime vehicles will be added to the Moovit app in 117 cities in 20 countries, across the USA, Europe, South America and Australia. Forty more cities will be added in the following months. This partnership — including all three of Lime’s electric vehicle options — is the largest micromobility integration to date, based on the number of cities.

Commuting is on the rise again as COVID restrictions continue to ease in many regions around the world. Moovit’s COVID-19 mobility report shows public transit ridership is returning in cities such as New York, London, and Paris. In the last month alone, an average of 41% of Lime scooter rides were taken during peak commuting hours–between 7:00 am and 10:00 am or 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm – and historical data has shown that a significant amount of Lime rides connect riders with public transit. However, many people are still driving private cars to connect to main transportation hubs for the first or last segment of their journey or for the entire length of their trip.

The integration between Lime and Moovit will encourage riders toward car-free, multimodal trips by enabling Moovit users to incorporate Lime scooters, bikes or mopeds as part of their journey. This includes returning riders to public transit in cities around the world, with easily-accessible first- and last-mile options to/from public transit stations, for more sustainable and hassle-free travel. Moovit will show its users in real time where a Lime vehicle is available nearby, including how long it will take to walk there, an estimated cost of the trip, as well as remaining battery range.

“This partnership signifies that mobility companies recognize the need to collaborate to offer riders more convenient modes of public and shared transportation as they return,” says Nir Erez, Moovit co-founder and CEO. “Offering more alternative options that can easily get people to their destinations is a critical component of a MaaS platform, especially in some of the most congested cities in the world. From Buenos Aires to Berlin, we are excited to partner with Lime and offer riders more ways of getting around town that can easily combine with public transit.”

“In addition to being the largest micromobility integration to date, our partnership with Moovit is a major step toward our goal of expanding access to shared, affordable and carbon-free transportation to more users around the world.” says Wayne Ting, Lime CEO. “As cities begin to reopen and commuters head back to offices, we want to make it as easy as possible for riders to locate a Lime electric bike, scooter or moped, and with the Moovit app, they’ll be able to use them seamlessly in tandem with public transit.”

Moovit users can experience the new Lime offering in the following countries, with more to be added soon: