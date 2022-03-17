39% of Voi’s 10 million rides replace car journeys in UK

Mircomobility operator Voi is celebrating 10 million e-scooter and e-bike rides in its UK trail so far, with around 39% of these classed as journeys that might otherwise have been made by car. This means the service has saved over 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions since the trials began.

The rides milestone ride comes just 18 months after the first shared e-scooters arrived in the UK. Voi now operates in 17 towns and cities up and down the country and employs over 200 people.

The company has also now renewed its licences in major cities, including Bristol, Liverpool, Birmingham and Northampton, which will now run until at least November 2022,

To put this latest milestone into perspective, it took Voi six months to reach its first million rides in the UK and, by late summer of 2021, it was achieving a million rides every month. Voi continues to see demand for its scooters increase, with over 400% year-on-year growth so far in 2022.

This UK milestone also follows a year of substantial growth across Europe for the Swedish firm. As a company, Voi has grown 240% year-on-year, its team has more than doubled, and it continues to lead the way in terms of fleet size, fleet efficiency and fleet lifespan. Additionally, since 2021, Voi has expanded into 76 cities across 12 countries, up from 45 in 2020.

E-scooters and e-bikes become part of everyday life

Voi riders are set to continue to be able to use scooters and e-bikes in their daily lives as the company is working with other cities to extend its trial licences.

In January 2021, Voi became a multimodal operator when it introduced e-bikes in Cambridge and other towns. As part of its commitment to safety, Voi has installed hundreds of parking racks and bays in several towns and cities in Northamptonshire, Hampshire, the West Midlands and in the West of England.

These parking racks were designed in collaboration with the UK’s Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to have extended and raised side panels as well as increased colour contrast to increase safety for blind or visually impaired people.

Jack Samler, Voi general manager UK and Ireland, says, “Since day one, the UK has proved itself to be one of Europe’s strongest micromobility markets and Voi is thriving as a result. Today’s 10 million rides announcement is a significant milestone for the entire Voi community of riders, our partners and teams right across the UK.”