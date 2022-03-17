Florida DOT awards Iteris new intersection management contract

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Seven in Tampa, Florida has awarded Iteris a multi-year professional services contract of up to $5 million for regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability.

Under the terms of the multi-year contract, which extends and expands an earlier program, Iteris will provide arterial management services for approximately 500 intersections across major corridors in Florida’s District Seven, which houses almost 20% of signalized intersections in the state, with significant growth planned during the term of the contract.

FDOT’s multi-year regional arterial management project with Iteris supports its goals to significantly reduce countywide travel time, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while improving safety, mobility, reliability, and overall travel experience for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians.

By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the project will help reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to sustainable environmental and air quality improvements.

Iteris will provide services including performance monitoring and reporting, traffic signal timing plan updates, development and implementation of incident diversion routes, citizen comment response and resolution, and regular field inspections for maintenance, with the aim of improving traffic flow, enhancing public safety, and decreasing stops throughout Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, the five-county area surrounding Tampa Bay.

“We are proud to continue to support FDOT’s goal of improving the safety and mobility of road users by leading this arterial management program,” saus Pete Yauch, vice president and transportation systems management and operations practice leader, Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market, and will ultimately help to increase the value and effectiveness of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving safety, air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”