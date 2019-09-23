Luxembourg upgrades travel app to full multimodal MaaS

Luxembourg’s mobility application has been upgraded to a full-scale Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform in order to present users with multimodal travel options and help relieve congestion on the country’s roads.

Initiated by the European microstate’s public transport operator, Verkéiersverbond and created by German software developer HaCon, which is part of the Siemens Mobility group, the new intermodal MaaS app provides comprehensive information about all transport options in Luxembourg, including bus, tram, train, bikes, car-sharing and walking modes. The joint project is part of a comprehensive initiative by the Luxembourg state government and introduces a cutting-edge MaaS-based platform for intermodal travel, designed to significantly reduce congestion.

By integrating park-and-ride areas as well as the carpooling provider CoPilote, Verkéiersverbond wants to encourage commuters to switch to public transport in order to relieve congestion. If taking a private car is unavoidable, the ‘Mobiliteit.Lu’ app’s routing function factors in the current traffic situation as well as roadworks and closures in real-time and adjusts the route accordingly. The overall travel time by car as indicated in the app even includes the search for parking, allowing a realistic comparison of all means of transportation.

Cyclists can also benefit from the app’s new features, as in addition to seeing their individual bike route’s elevation profile, they will be able to define personal preferences, and ‘teach’ the app to suggest easier routes. Whether choosing public transport, bike or car, the new MaaS platform will not only enable door-to-door trip planning, but it also acts as a personal travel companion. Users will be automatically informed about possible disruptions and receive extensive support in the event of a rerouting. They will also benefit from tailor-made suggestions that match their personal mobility behavior.

“The technology facilitating the use of sustainable means of transport is an important component of our multimodal mobility concept,” said Luxembourg’s Minister for Mobility and Public Works, François Bausch. “By means of a seamless, intermodal and high-quality network, we encourage people to switch from their private cars to public transport. Travel information, punctuality and reliable connections are essential.”

HaCon’s CEO, Michael Frankenberg, said, “Trains and buses are at the heart of efficient mobility. If public transport is strengthened by new means such as bike or car sharing and everything is combined in one app, it becomes a real alternative to private cars. Choosing public over private transport is now more necessary than ever, particularly in urban settings where commuter congestion is on the rise. We are happy and proud that our algorithms now link a wide range of mobility offers to intermodal travel chains in Luxembourg, thereby helping to reduce congestion and emissions.”