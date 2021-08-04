Germany’s biggest on-demand transportation service app launched in collaboration with ioki

One of Germany’s largest transport associations, the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV), has released its new on-demand transportation app. In addition, a new shuttle service known as ‘EMIL’ has also been launched in the city of Taunusstein near Frankfurt. EMIL is the first on-demand transport service that can be booked via the new RMV on-demand app.

The intelligent on-demand platform behind the app is developed by the Deutsche Bahn subsidiary ioki. The launch of the app is another milestone for the entire on-demand offer in the RMV region. As part of the project, ten local partners in the Frankfurt Rhine-Main metropolitan area will roll out on-demand mobility, all bookable via the ioki platform. Up to 1.8 million people will benefit from the largest on-demand network in Germany. By the end of the year ten more local partners will implement on-demand transport with ioki, including in the city of Frankfurt.

“New, data-based mobility plays a decisive role for the mobility turnaround in Germany and in Europe,” says Dr Michael Barillère-Scholz, managing director of ioki. “Our goal is to support public transport companies and municipalities with our digital knowledge and platform as best as we can. The significance of this project extends far beyond the borders of the Rhine-Main region and is a prime example of how transport companies should approach new mobility – integrated, planned and efficient.”

The EMIL shuttle in Taunusstein is not only intended to promote digital mobility, but also climate-friendly mobility for all citizens. By the end of the year, up to five electrically powered shuttles will be in operation. The fleet also includes barrier-free vehicles to enable easy and flexible mobility for different user groups. With the new on-demand service, the operating hours are significantly extended compared to the existing bus and call-bus services, especially in the evenings and at the weekends.