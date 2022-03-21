Velodyne Lidar infrastructure solution wins SXSW innovation award

Velodyne Lidar’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution has won a South by Southwest (SXSW) 2022 Innovation Award in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery Awards category.

Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS) delivers traffic monitoring and analytics to improve road safety, efficiency and air quality, and help cities plan for smarter, safer transportation systems.

The full stack solution, combining Velodyne’s award-winning lidar sensors and Bluecity’s AI software, is deployed across three continents, including systems rolled out in Texas, Florida, Nevada, California, New Jersey, Missouri and Canada.

Among these implementations is Austin, Texas, home of SXSW, where the city is using IIS to assess traffic conditions and identify proactive safety measures that can be taken to help save lives.

By improving traffic flow and reducing congestion, IIS improves energy efficiency and reduces greenhouse gas emissions for a more sustainable future. In 2021, the solution received a Smart 50 Award presented by Smart Cities Connect to honor the 50 most transformative smart cities projects in the world.

“The SXSW Innovation Award provides further validation for the breakthrough capabilities of Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution in solving traffic and safety challenges,” said Sally Frykman, chief marketing officer, Velodyne Lidar. “We are working with cities like Austin to help them achieve their Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and severe injuries. IIS allows cities like Austin to implement street improvements, policy changes and educational efforts that will protect vulnerable road users. IIS advances Velodyne’s mission of creating smart technologies for a world in motion and their vision of science in service of safety.”

The SXSW Innovation Awards (presented March 14) recognize and celebrate the most exciting tech developments in the connected world. The Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery category honors innovations in eco-friendly or sustainable energy, transportation, delivery and Internet of Everything (IoT) technology, making life in the connected world smarter, cleaner, greener and more efficient.