New last-mile solutions available in London and York

Mircomobility provider Tier has announced a partnership with journey planner Zipabout to provide last-mile solutions for rail passengers in London and York.

The partnership means that rail passengers can now find and be directed to Tier e-scooters and e-bikes for the final leg of their journey when arriving at rail stations across London and York, and will also benefit from a 25% off voucher for their first five rides

Anyone opted in to receive journey information from Zipabout’s rail clients, including National Rail Enquiries, c2c, EMR and LNER, can now be directed to the Tier e-scooters and e-bikes.

The integration will further support Tier’s ambition to cut carbon emissions in cities by encouraging sustainable transport choices and reducing reliance on cars.

“Even the smallest changes to travel habits can make a significant impact – integrating e-scooters into journey planning services, alongside our voucher incentive, will encourage the behavioural change we need towards sustainable travel,” says Georgia Yexley, Tier’s general manager for the UK and Ireland. “By replacing more short car journeys with Tier’s carbon neutral e-scooters and e-bikes, both London and York will benefit from reduced inner-city congestion and improved air quality, helping to create healthier, greener communities and reach net zero goals.”

“We see this partnership as an incredibly important step to getting people back on public transport after the pressures of the last two years,” says Zipabout’s CEO Alex Froom. “We’re putting real-time journey information at their fingertips which will help them travel with confidence and make the sustainable last mile choice.”