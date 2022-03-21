AI sensors to monitor new cycle lane usage in Wales

AI sensors from Vivacity Labs are to be installed in three locations, in partnership with Monmouthshire County Council, to gather multi-modal count, path and speed data, as part of Welsh Government’s £75m investment into active travel.

New contraflow cycle lanes in Abergavenny have been deployed in a bid to overcome the barrier to active travel that is in place due to the town’s existing one-way traffic system. Cyclists can now take a direct route across town, making the area safer for cycling, and bicycle routes more efficient than those available to cars.

The ambition is that these changes will incentivise modal shift, reducing congestion and improving air quality in the area, and now Vivacity Labs’ sensors are being installed to assess their effectiveness.

The sensors, which use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to capture anonymous data 24/7 on transport modes, traffic flow and travel patterns, have been installed across the area to monitor whether cycling has become more popular as a result of the cycle lane.

The data will also capture whether vehicle speed has reduced as a consequence of narrowing road space to accommodate the cycle lane.

“We know that cycling is a healthy, sustainable mode of transport. However, without the right infrastructure it’s not always a safe or practical option,” says Mark Nicholson, CEO and co-founder of Vivacity Labs,:

Our accurate, anonymous AI data insights will help the local council to monitor the success of this scheme and make well informed decisions on future infrastructure.”

Lead image: AdobeStock