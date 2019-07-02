Rekor to provide ALPR software for Nokia’s smart city customers

Delaware-based developer of vehicle recognition systems, Rekor Systems Inc. has been selected by Finnish communications network and services provider Nokia to provide automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) solutions for its smart city offerings.

Nokia develops and delivers the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally, with customers in more than 130 countries that include communications service providers and enterprises in the private and public sector. The company’s Internet of Things (IoT) software customers rely on its applications to help them reduce cost and risk, increase capital efficiency, pinpoint theft, spoilage, and shrinkage, lower frequency and duration of service outages, personalize customer service, and other benefits.

Nokia’s Scene analytics system has applications that help utilities, transportation, logistics, and other public and private entities analyze real-time video streams for site surveillance, inspection, public safety, and other services. The company uses machine learning across a network of connected cameras to track video analytics that detect anomalous behavior across video frames. It captures suspect issues on video and feeds it to human operators, enabling a fast and efficient detection of real problems. Powered by its AI-based (artificial intelligence) OpenALPR software, Rekor’s solutions will now be offered to Nokia’s worldwide customer-base for use within its IoT and smart city portfolio.

Rekor’s OpenALPR software enables automatic license plate and vehicle recognition through virtually any IP (internet protocol) camera, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. Its industry-leading AI-based solutions can be hosted locally or in the cloud. Combined with its robust and growing license plate database covering 60 countries, OpenALPR software can identify in real-time vehicle license plate data, color, make, model and body type. Rekor’s solutions include mobile and fixed license plate readers, and for police forces its systems provide enforcement of ‘Move Over’ laws, school bus stop-arm infringements, and parking, red-light and speed violations, as well as citation management services. Outside of law enforcement, it can be used for public safety initiatives and transportation services, such as traffic and congestion monitoring, electronic toll collection, vehicle counting and analyses, logistics, parking management and security, and city planning or operations applications.

“We’re proud to be selected by a global leader like Nokia to provide them with our industry-leading ALPR solutions, and to partner with a company that is at the forefront of smart cities and IoT technology,” said Robert A Berman, Rekor’s president and CEO. “Our ALPR solution, powered by OpenALPR, is an ideal addition to the Nokia smart city offerings, as our technology is super scalable and has multiple applications within law enforcement, traffic monitoring, public/private security, transportation, logistics, and more. We’re excited for the opportunity to work with a market leader and for the exposure to their vast global clientele searching for a leading ALPR solution like ours.”

Amit Shah, VP of enterprise analytics and IoT at Nokia, commented, “Rekor’s ALPR solution is a natural fit for us due to its power, accuracy, and scalability. Rekor’s high accuracy solution outperforms traditional ALPR technology and is ideal for conditions present in live city environments. We’re excited to offer such an innovative solution to our customers.”