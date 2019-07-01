Avalue developing AI-based traffic management systems for use across Taiwan

Taipei-based industrial computer manufacturing company, Avalue Technology is partnering with the Industrial Development Bureau at Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs to use its years of experience in artificial intelligence (AI) development in traffic management systems.

With an increasing global demand for smart city technologies, Avalue will introduce its AI-based systems into the traffic management infrastructure of Taiwan’s fourth-largest metropolitan area, Taoyuan City and will subsequently implement integrated solutions into other cities across the country. Avalue will also seek opportunities arising from smart cities overseas under the Taiwanese Government’s New Southbound Policy for international cooperation and knowledge exchange, reinforcing the company’s existing smart city ideals of bringing technology closer to people.

By getting rid of the existing hardware-based mindset, the Avalue project team is focusing on smart traffic solutions by bringing AI recognition systems to road junctions that have no traffic signals. As an example, a warning message will appear on an LED screen when pedestrians are crossing the road in orders to reduce the likelihood of accidents; and, upon detecting vehicles on the main road, LED screens on branch roads leading towards the main road will warn pedestrians of approaching vehicles at the junction, while reminding drivers to reduce speed when approaching the intersection, helping to reduce the chances of traffic accidents.

By integrating hardware equipment and on-board diagnostics (OBD2) systems in the existing buses operated by Taoyuan’s transit service providers, Avalue will allow them to monitor the status and location of their bus fleets, and even record driving behavior of their drivers to provide passengers with safer bus rides. Not only does it improve passenger satisfaction, but also reduce incidents and frequency of complaints for bus service companies.

The program will also see the introduction of traffic enforcement with AI technology and an ambulance priority system to improve traffic safety and reduce accidents. A smart AI detection system will be installed at bus bays and no-parking/red-line zones that will detect and record the entire process of traffic violations, helping to reinforce the public’s compliance with road traffic rules, and reducing traffic congestion and demand on the city’s policing manpower. Dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) systems will also be used to control traffic signals when an ambulance is passing a junction, preventing the need for emergency vehicles to run red lights, maintaining road safety and increasing rescue efficiency and response times.

As cities face greater challenges in traffic management, to meet the demands of a vertical market stemming from the emergence of smart transportation, Internet of Things (IoT) and AI technologies, Avalue is confident that it will be able to provide customized solutions to meet different cities’ needs with same requirements for traffic management; reduce traffic accidents and congestion, and improve road safety and compliance with traffic rules. Through its partnership with the Industrial Development Bureau, Avalue is aiming to build smarter and better cities across Taiwan with the use of its AI computing technologies.