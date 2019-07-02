Siqura introduces new 920 Series traffic surveillance cameras

Netherlands-based supplier of advanced video surveillance systems Siqura has released its new 920 Series of three cameras for the traffic and smart city market, which initially had a ‘soft launch’ in late 2018.

Siqura says its R&D department has developed the new three-camera range specifically for the mobility / traffic market and the high-end city surveillance market, where the 920 Series units will outperform existing camera models. The new 920 Series was developed building on the company’s extensive knowledge and understanding of its customers’ wishes and demands. The new product line consists of three cameras: the BC920 fixed box camera; the FD920 fixed bubble dome camera; and the PD920, a bubble-less PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) dome camera. The three cameras are all 3MP at 30fps HDR and boast an integrated SFP (small form-factor pluggable) port; a compact, hot-pluggable optical module transceiver for data communication over fiber cabling.

On top of the inherent secure connection by using fiber, the 920 Series takes particularly care of cyber security. Common security features are implemented, such as strong passwords are promoted, unused ports are blocked under the IEEE802.1x standard for networking protocols. After a limited number of failed logins, the camera will lock for a pre-ordained period of time. The 920 Series can stream and can be controlled over a secured and encrypted connection, using HTTPS (SSL/TLS). The cameras also feature Siqura’s P Iris system, where the ‘P’ stands for ‘precise’ because the iris uses both the ability to automatically adjust like an auto iris and controls in the camera’s software to create improved video clarity and depth of field, which is ideal for recording in situations where the light is constantly changing.

Siqura’s 920 Series feature back focus that can be set remotely or even automatically to alter the distance between the rear lens element and the image sensor (CMOS) to provide easier installation. The BC920 and FD920 cameras also provide two modes for wide dynamic range: single-image WDR using nonlinear gain in a single image; and the second, dual-shutter WDR, which makes two different exposure settings to capture both darker and lighter areas with excellent details, similar to HDR in smartphone technology. When forced away from its original position, due to shocks, vibration or vandalism, the PD920 PTZ camera will return immediately using pan and tilt motors that are controlled by servo feedback to prevent ‘drifting’ of the presets.

“We are expecting a lot of attention for the new 920 Series, with several advantages and client benefits for this new camera range,” said Betty Huang, product manager at Siqura. “The product line’s main feature is an SFP slot integrated into all three cameras. This provides for optimal connectivity because you no longer need a separate junction box to house additional equipment to convert the signal for transport over optical fiber cable to the control room. More importantly, safety and security are enhanced when using fiber, where ‘eavesdropping’ is made impossible. SFP ensures long-distance transmission without signal attenuation. With CAT5 ethernet the distance is limited to 100m (330 ft). It is also possible to transmit the data on another wavelength than the standard, further increasing data safety.”