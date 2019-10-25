Pips to show latest law enforcement systems at IACP

Pips Technology, a UK-based division of Neology and a leading provider of automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) systems, is exhibiting its latest solutions at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Chicago between October 26-29.

The theme for the IACP event is ‘Find the Answers to Tomorrow’s Challenges’, which is being embraced by Pips as it showcases its latest solutions, including the recent developments of the Mantis 4-D platform, aimed at helping law enforcement investigators to find the vehicles of interest with the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Mantis 4-D is proven to significantly reduce search time spent by investigators and analysts by as much as 90% while increasing the probability of successful outcomes by more than 25%. Coupling this new capability with the rich experience and associated technology from the Pips portfolio, including the latest in AI-driven OCR (optical character recognition) and ALPR detection capabilities, is providing law enforcement agencies across the globe with new operational capabilities.

Pips will also be demonstrating the latest developments of its Boss platform that is used as a force multiplier through the coupling of AI with the company’s underlying product suite, all of which has been completely refreshed in the last 12months. This provides greater usability, end user accessibility and operational efficiency in the effort to combat crime around the world.

Returning to IACP for the second year, following its successful launch at the 2018 event, is the Pips Iris Multi-lane Fixed ALPR solution which brings enhanced optical and recognition performance, and high-speed read capabilities within a single enclosure. Iris builds on the expertise of the company’s Fixed Camera portfolio and has already been widely used in numerous scenarios for law enforcement and border control globally.

IACP visitors will also be able to see the latest Pips Mobile P720 HD camera system, featuring multi-lane coverage, richer optical performance and a new User Interface for the in-vehicle Pagis application. The new P720 unit seamlessly integrates with existing Boss back-end systems or third party systems through a new API, making deployment easier for law enforcement agencies.

“We are really pleased to showcase our latest solutions and innovations at IACP again,” said Luke Normington, Pips Technology’s general manager. “This year has been a really productive one for us, including the acquisition and integration of the Mantis 4-D capability, along with new innovations across our wider portfolio. The IACP event is always a great show where we are able to engage with customers, listen to the latest innovations from across the industry, and address some of the most pressing needs in the market.”