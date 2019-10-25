GDOT replacing NaviGAtor system with Kapsch ATMS platform

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has selected Austrian end-to-end intelligent transportation systems (ITS) provider Kapsch TrafficCom to design and implement a statewide Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS).

The new ATMS will serve as the foundation for the state’s intelligent transportation system (ITS) applications, and replace the existing NaviGAtor system that has been in place since 1996. GDOT will use the Kapsch ATMS to monitor all state and interstate roadways and arterials within Georgia. The company’s traffic software features offer comprehensive road supervision, data analytics, and metrics and reporting that can meet the management requirements for complex modern road setups such as reversible and managed lanes. The new ATMS will be built on Kapsch’s next-generation Dynac platform and will integrate data from other transportation networks, roadside equipment, floating car data, connected vehicle (CV) equipment, and traditional traffic detectors.

The Kapsch ATMS will make this data available to third parties and GDOT’s traveler information website via an open API (Application Programming Interface). The company will also implement advanced algorithms to facilitate congestion management throughout the state’s road network. These extensive capabilities will allow GDOT to streamline decision paths and improve incident response times, while the additional data will optimize strategies for road asset management and infrastructure investment. The initial contract duration is 24 months for design and implementation of the ATMS, with additional options for ongoing maintenance. Kapsch will manage the project locally from its office in Duluth, Georgia.

The Dynac platform has a proven track record of reliably managing some of the world’s largest transportation facilities with demanding nonstop operational requirements. The software collects real-time traffic data and delivers it to Traffic Management Centers (TMCs) allowing operators to detect and respond to congestion and roadway incidents. In Georgia, the Dynac platform will be capable of controlling the state’s 55 miles (88.5km) of managed and reversible Express Lanes that use variable tolling based on demand. Kapsch is expanding its ITS footprint in the USA, and currently has offices in Virginia, Texas, New York, Indiana, California, New Jersey, and Maryland, as well as Georgia.

“GDOT has been a national pioneer in using intelligent systems to manage its roadways, and we look forward to developing its new ATMS as it integrates new methods into its traffic and infrastructure management strategies,” said Chris Murray, president of Kapsch TrafficCom North America.