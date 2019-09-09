Alabama law enforcement agency opts for smart ALPR system

Delaware-based developer of vehicle recognition systems, Rekor Systems Inc has been selected by an unnamed municipal law enforcement agency in the state of Alabama to deploy its Watchman software and has also announced a new dynamic pricing model for its technology.

Rekor’s OpenALPR software eliminates the need for two separate cameras, one for license plate reading functionality, one for general surveillance recording, as the system can be used to collect license plate data and information such as the make, model, and color of a vehicle using the same camera that provides surveillance monitoring. The results are displayed on a web-based interface that can be accessed from anywhere. A software based ‘plug-and-play’ vehicle recognition system that can work with virtually any traffic or surveillance camera, and powered by industry leading 99.02% accurate Rekor software, Watchman captures critical vehicle information from a video stream at high rates of speed, and at extreme angles of view with high levels of accuracy. Law enforcement authorities receive invaluable data to aid official investigations, with live alerts using hot lists of known offenders, and increases public safety.

“We are disrupting an entire industry with both our pricing and technology,” said Rod Hillman, Rekor’s chief operating officer. “In a relatively short amount of time we are noticing the adoption of our technology spreading in states such as Alabama, where we are providing more cost-effective vehicle recognition solutions that outperform legacy systems. Simply put, we are empowering law enforcement agencies to work smarter and safer.”

Rekor has also announced a new dynamic pricing model for its vehicle recognition systems. Through its unique vehicle-recognition-as-a-service model, Rekor is able to realize strong product margins by offering long-term payment options at affordable monthly prices, with seamless integration of its software to any existing traffic or surveillance camera, without sacrificing any of the functionality of the existing system or the need to purchase new hardware.

Rekor’s president and CEO, Robert A Berman, said, “The biggest hurdle to the adoption of technology is always budget, especially within regional municipalities and law enforcement, but there shouldn’t be a choice between public safety and cost. We aim to democratize the industry by providing disruptive technology at equally disruptive pricing. The current model of selling expensive hardware that requires large upfront payments pervasive to the industry isn’t beneficial to the customers and communities that need these solutions. Our technology is already democratizing vehicle recognition. Now our disruptive pricing that offers the flexibility of long-term payment structures, as opposed to upfront budget-busting expenditures, will allow anyone to implement our solutions quickly and affordably.”