USDOT seeks information about deployment-ready applications for AI

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has issued a Sources Sought Notice to solicit feedback from the public on deployment-ready applications that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to address intelligent transportation systems (ITS) needs.

The USDOT’s goal is to explore ways to improve the transportation system and users’ safety, mobility, equity, accessibility, productivity, efficiency, and environmental impacts. Deployment-ready AI-enabled ITS applications are those that have been successfully prototyped and validated to address specific ITS challenges and are sufficiently mature for integration into existing ITS operations within 6 to 9 months.

The notice also seeks input on existing capabilities in developing and deploying AI-enabled ITS applications that fall under one of the seven broad categories that are listed in the announcement. The USDOT is particularly interested in responses to the questions listed in the appendix of the notice. This feedback will help guide the USDOT in shaping potential investments toward pilot deployments of ITS applications that utilize AI.

For years, the USDOT has been a leader in research, development, and evaluation of technologies for transportation and a strong supporter of adoption and use of ITS. Much of that research is funded and managed by the ITS Joint Program Office (JPO). The ITS JPO’s mission is to lead collaborative and innovative research, development, and pilot deployments and to facilitate implementation of ITS to improve the safety and mobility of people and goods.

Interested parties can find the Sources Sought Notice here. The deadline for responding to the notice is September 10, 2021.

USDOT is also hosting a webinar about this Sources Sought Notice on August 12, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM (EDT). Registration Link: https://aiforitsprogramwebinar2.eventbrite.com