Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»USDOT seeks information about deployment-ready applications for AI

USDOT seeks information about deployment-ready applications for AI

0
By on Event News, ITS

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has issued a Sources Sought Notice to solicit feedback from the public on deployment-ready applications that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to address intelligent transportation systems (ITS) needs.

The USDOT’s goal is to explore ways to improve the transportation system and users’ safety, mobility, equity, accessibility, productivity, efficiency, and environmental impacts. Deployment-ready AI-enabled ITS applications are those that have been successfully prototyped and validated to address specific ITS challenges and are sufficiently mature for integration into existing ITS operations within 6 to 9 months.

The notice also seeks input on existing capabilities in developing and deploying AI-enabled ITS applications that fall under one of the seven broad categories that are listed in the announcement. The USDOT is particularly interested in responses to the questions listed in the appendix of the notice. This feedback will help guide the USDOT in shaping potential investments toward pilot deployments of ITS applications that utilize AI.

For years, the USDOT has been a leader in research, development, and evaluation of technologies for transportation and a strong supporter of adoption and use of ITS. Much of that research is funded and managed by the ITS Joint Program Office (JPO). The ITS JPO’s mission is to lead collaborative and innovative research, development, and pilot deployments and to facilitate implementation of ITS to improve the safety and mobility of people and goods.

Interested parties can find the Sources Sought Notice here. The deadline for responding to the notice is September 10, 2021.

USDOT is also hosting a webinar about this Sources Sought Notice on August 12, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM (EDT). Registration Link: https://aiforitsprogramwebinar2.eventbrite.com

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts