AUDIO: How can we stop drivers texting at the wheel?

In this clip from the latest edition of the Thinking Transportation podcast – from Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) – senior research scientist Katie Womack talks about the problem of cellphone use while driving and ponders the power of social pressures to drive behavioral change. To hear the full episode, in which Womack takes a close look at our awareness of traffic laws and safety messages over the past decade, and how that knowledge can shape our driving behavior, visit the Thinking Transportation Podcast homepage or find the episode on your favorite streaming service.

Katie Womack is a senior research scientist and manager of TTI’s Behavioral Research Program. She has been involved in traffic safety research for 35 years at TTI. She studies people in their driving environment on Texas roadways and regularly conducts surveys to reveal their thoughts on a variety of traffic safety issues.