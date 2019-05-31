Orolia to show PNT systems for transportation applications at ITS European Congress

A leading developer of resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) equipment, Orolia, will showcase its latest portfolio of systems to protect and enable Intelligent Transport System (ITS) operations at the ITS European Congress, which is taking place from June 3-6, in Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Synchronized operations and precise PNT data are mission-critical for driverless cars, underground rail, smart city applications, ship bridges, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and more. These ITS systems cannot afford the risk of GPS/GNSS signal failure or PNT data corruption, when even a microsecond delay or a few centimeters of deviation can lead to the loss of life. At the Congress, Orolia will be showing a comprehensive range of systems to protect and enable smart mobility and digital transportation networks. The company’s suite of ITS solutions includes the full range of resilient PNT technology from system testing and simulation to precise PNT data sources, GNSS signal assurance, interference detection and mitigation, system monitoring and ongoing technical support.

With locations in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually failsafe GPS/GNSS solutions to support military, aerospace, government and commercial applications worldwide. One of the products on display at ITS Europe, is the company’s NetClock that brings time synchronization to more than 4,500 public safety answering points (PSAPs) across North America, in order to validate 911 event records, improve response times, and facilitate interoperability between networks, systems and inter-agency coordination with Legally Traceable Time. Also participating on the Orolia stand in Eindhoven will be QuasarDB, a leading time series database provider.

“ITS solutions have the potential to revolutionize global transport, and these important emerging technologies rely on consistent, accurate PNT data to operate safely and efficiently,” said Orolia ITS Director Frederic Silva. “It’s especially critical when GPS/GNSS signals are unavailable, either through unintentional interference or deliberate jamming and spoofing. Orolia offers proven solutions that enable continuous ITS operations.”