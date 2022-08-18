McCain Inc rebrands as Swarco McCain Inc

San Diego, California-based traffic technology firm McCain Inc has been renamed Swarco McCain Inc. Part of the Swarco Group since 2016, McCain has helped Swarco become a major player in the US ITS market.

“We had decided to wait with any rebranding because the McCain brand was much better established in the US ITS market than Swarco,” explains Michael Schuch, Swarco CEO. “Now, six years later and following the acquisition of Dynniq Mobility meanwhile rebranded Swarco, we have evolved into the leading global player in the ITS industry. Following thorough deliberations, we think it is now time to proceed with the rebranding of our US ITS affiliate by naming the company Swarco McCain Inc,” says Schuch.

Carl McCollum, vice president Swarco McCain Inc, adds: “With this step, we underline McCain’s belonging to Swarco but at the same time keep it recognizable for our American customers as a well-established brand with high quality products and solutions. The entire Swarco world is proud of having a family member in California and Mexico. And Swarco McCain Inc benefits from Swarco’s global reach, its values, its business network and its access to leading hardware and software products and solutions.”

Swarco McCain will debut its new name at the ITS World Congress at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 18–22 September 2022 at Swarco booth #1139.

Images: AdobeStock.