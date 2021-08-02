ITS (UK) welcomes ten new members

Over the past two months, 10 new organizations have joined the UK’s Intelligent Transport Society. The new members include transport technology manufacturers, SMEs (small and mid-size enterprises), a start-up and a local authority.

ITS (UK) launched a membership drive earlier in the year to widen the expertise in the industry association beyond the existing 150 members, many of whom have been involved since it was set up 25 years ago.

Digital Agency Valtech, system integration and technical services specialist Leidos and Finnish data software company Citynomadi have all joined as corporate members, along with the City of York Council.

Harrod Booth Consulting and i3d Consultancy have both taken advantage of the £200 (US$280) micro SME rate to enjoy full benefits of membership, while Boundary Marketing and PR are new start-up members and Teragence join as an SME. ITS (UK) also welcomes another member from overseas who is yet to open a base in the UK; Korean company Nota Incorporated has joined as an associate member. Another new associate member is ITSO, which aims to make travelling on public transport seamless and easier by enabling smart ticketing technology.

“ITS (UK) is known for its wide range of private and public sector transport technology-related organizations and academia – from multinationals to micro SMEs,” says ITS (UK) secretary general Jennie Martin. “We welcome these ten organizations to our membership, and look forward to them enjoying our excellent networking, knowledge sharing and PR opportunities, and making them part of our powerful combined voice of the ITS Industry, leading the conversation about intelligent mobility.”

Membership rates vary depending on the size of organization and type of services they want. Students who are not studying at a member institution pay a token £10 (US$14) per year while retired people and jobseekers are charged £100 (US$140). Start-ups are priced at £450 (US$625), associate members £500 (US$695) and universities £1,000 (US$1,400). SMEs with a small number of staff and limited turnover pay £900 (US$1,250) and micro-SMEs only £200 (US$280). Corporate members pay £1,700 (US$2,350) per year and executive members, who get to oversee the management and direction of ITS (UK) pay £3,100 (US$4,300). There are slightly different rates for the public sector.

ITS (UK) is urging members to introduce relevant organisation to the benefits of joining the Society, and are paying £100 (US$140) to the charity of a member’s choice if their introduction leads to a new member joining.

