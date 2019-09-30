Gulf region invests in trio of ITS traffic management solutions

Swedish provider of sensor-based systems for the traffic, tolling, parking and rail industries, TagMaster, has received orders for several new projects in three major cities in the Gulf Area through its recently-acquired subsidiary Sensys Networks Inc.

One of the USA’s leading suppliers of integrated wireless traffic data systems for road networks and smart cities, California-based Sensys Networks became part of the TagMaster portfolio in May this year. Working in conjunction with its local partners, Sensys Networks will be deploying its technology to improve the performance and reliability of detection and traffic data collection in support of advanced ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems) and traffic management solutions in the Gulf region. The projects, which amount to a total of more than US$800,000, will be delivered during the third and fourth quarters of this year.

The three Sensys Networks/TagMaster projects include:

Replacing inductive loops for an adaptive system at 48 intersections in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Sensys Networks wireless technology was chosen for its accuracy and cost effectiveness compared to loops because it requires no trenching and no conduits while delivering industry leading accuracy;

Improving mobility at 10 intersections in Muscat, the capital and largest city in Oman, with Sensys Networks stop-bar detection system. After extensive testing, the customer switched to the company’s technology because of the accuracy and reliability of the products;

Providing real-time traffic data on new expressways in Qatar’s capital city, Doha as part of one of the most advanced ITS projects in the region. The company’s technology was chosen for its ease of installation and accuracy.

“Cities in the Gulf region are investing in some of the most advanced ITS and traffic management solutions to improve safety and mobility,” said Amine Haoui, CEO of Sensys Networks. “We are very pleased that they have chosen our technology to deliver the accurate and reliable data on which these solutions depend.”

TagMaster’s CEO, Jonas Svensson, said, “We have earlier expressed our enthusiasm for the acquisition of Sensys Networks and these orders confirm that our ambition to become a stronger supplier of ITS solutions together with Sensys Networks is materializing.”