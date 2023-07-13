Yunex Traffic and LYT to deploy next-gen emergency preemption solutions in Seattle and Washington

ITS provider Yunex Traffic has partnered with LYT, a developer of intelligent traffic systems, to deliver next-generation emergency vehicle preemption solutions for the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), and the University of Washington (UW).

As part of an approved grant for the Multimodal Integrated Corridor Mobility for All (MICMA) project, the companies will initially deploy LYT’s NextGen emergency preemption solutions for 32 signal intersections throughout the UW campus, with a future expansion to a total of 50 traffic signal intersections.

The deployment between LYT and Yunex Traffic aims to improve emergency vehicle travel time to the two ERs in the subarea by implementing a “Green Wave” approach – setting signals to green downstream to clear traffic on the path to the ER. It will also integrate freeway data with arterial traffic signals to develop arterial timing plans that respond to freeway incidents and integrating freeway and arterial travel time data to provide alternative route travel times to drivers.

LYT’s NextGen emergency preemption solution, in conjunction with Yunex Traffic’s traffic management system, will enable traffic signals to adjust, based on real-time congestion, to clear traffic in advance of approaching emergency vehicles. The system will rely on center-to-center communications between the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) CAD/AVL system and the SDOT central ITS software suite.

Yunex Traffic develops mobility systems and services for smart cities, all designed to build safer, more efficient and more sustainable transportation networks. Paired with Yunex Traffic’s suite of solutions including advanced traffic management systems (ATMS), connected vehicle applications, and advanced traffic controllers, traffic agencies are leveraging LYT’s NextGen emergency preemption solution, known as LYT.emergency, which grants a consistent and reliable green light for every emergency vehicle more affordably than other products on the market.

These solutions together harness the power of a single secure edge device installed in traffic management centers that enable emergency vehicles to speak directly to networked traffic signals in cities through the LYT.speed cloud platform.

LYT is a NextGen software platform that uses state-of-the-art connected vehicle and machine learning technologies to prioritize the flow of vehicles in a city and across a corridor. By optimizing public transport, emergency, and other vehicles it enables shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality, longer lives and more reliable mass transit.

“Together with LYT we continually work to implement world-class transportation technology innovations throughout smart cities and urban areas with mobility in mind,” said Rodney Mathis, CEO of Yunex Traffic, US. “Our combined technologies will make a significant impact on the lives of residents and commuters throughout Seattle and the University region.”

“Our NextGen emergency vehicle preemption technology drastically makes intersections safer for everyone, and it improves the response time for emergency first responders,” added Tim Menard, CEO and founder of LYT. “Along with Yunex Traffic and their leading technologies, our combined solutions will serve as a new benchmark for the way in which Seattle and UW leverage data, technology and AI to increase the chance of enabling emergency first responders to arrive and save lives.”