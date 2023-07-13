AUDIO: How long will the USA’s infrastructure investments take to show benefits?

In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast from Texas A&M Transprotation Institute (TTI), pavement management expert Charles Gurganus and civil engineering professor Nasir Gharaibeh discuss the historic infrastructure investment currently underway in the USA through the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and consider how long such investments might take to show benefits. Listen to the full episode a the Thinking Transportation homepage or on your favorite streaming service.

Guest info: Charles Gurganus manages TTI’s Pavement Management Program in the Institute’s Materials & Pavements Division. He’s also deputy director for the A&M System’s Center for Infrastructure Renewal. Charles spent 10 years with the Texas Department of Transportation before coming to TTI. He considers himself a generalist in transportation infrastructure engineering and enjoys working on projects for a diverse group of public and private sponsors.

Nasir Gharaibeh is a professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University. Prior to joining Texas A&M, he worked at the University of Texas at El Paso and at Applied Research Associates, Inc. Nasir obtained his Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. He studies and teaches infrastructure systems, with emphasis on improving their performance and resilience by optimizing maintenance and renewal strategies.