Nevada agencies use AI platform to select STMS locations on high-risk corridors

Three agencies in Nevada have used Waycare’s artificial intelligence (AI) software to identify and deploy five new Strategic Traffic Management Sites (STMS) that will enable law enforcement to minimize speeding and crashes in high-risk areas.

The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) were awarded funding for the project through a federal Road to Zero (RTZ) grant, managed by the National Safety Council, an initiative launched with the goal of eliminating roadway deaths within 30 years by accelerating advanced technology, prioritizing safety, and doubling down on past accomplishments. To find the most suitable and beneficial locations for the STMS deployments, the three-agency partnership used Waycare’s software system. Founded in Israel and with a Los Angeles office, the company has developed an AI-powered cloud-based platform that empowers transportation agencies to make smarter decisions related to traffic management and traffic safety.

The recently deployed STMS locations provide law enforcement with elevated, protected platforms in visible locations, encouraging drivers to slow down on high-risk corridors of I-15 and US-95. The concept was previously tested during a 2018 pilot program, making use of Waycare’s AI technology to identify critical times and locations where preventative measures would help ease traffic congestion and reduce crashes. The initial pilot was successful, taking place on I-15 south of Russell overpass, showing that 91% of speeding drivers slowed down below 65mph (105km/h) while the STMS pilot sites were active. The NHP and NDOT also observed a 17% reduction in crashes during this period.

The Nevada Highway Patrol played a considerable role in the effort to obtain the RTZ grant, with the Nevada DOT being responsible for constructing the five new STMS locations. In conjunction with NHP and NDOT, RTC uses dynamic message sign (DMS) boards in key areas ahead of the STMS sites to encourage drivers to slow down and drive cautiously. The grant has broad support across the board, all the way up to the state government level.

“Initiating the Road to Zero program demonstrates Nevada’s collaboration and commitment to innovation and enhancing road safety,” said Assemblyman Steve Yeager, co-chair of the Nevada Legislature Tech Caucus. “It’s great to see our agencies joining forces, leveraging technology like AI, and obtaining federal grants to help prevent speeding and crashes on some of our most populated highways.”

RTC CEO, Tina Quigley, said, “Working collaboratively with NDOT, NHP and Waycare has yielded impressive results that translate into enhanced safety on Southern Nevada roads. This grant will enable us to build on the early successes and further leverage advanced technology solutions to improve traffic conditions on our busy highways.”

NDOT’s director, Kristina Swallow, added, “This exciting new technology aids our core mission in making Nevada safe and connected. Waycare enables a proactive allocation of resources for improved operational efficiency and smoother commutes resulting in fewer crashes and enhanced driver safety.”

NHP Lieutenant John Arias added, “The grant allowed us to continue to work in partnership with NDOT and RTC and use Waycare’s cutting-edge technology to make a significant difference in traffic congestion and crashes.”