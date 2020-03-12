AI-powered dash cam technology gets smarter

Powerful dashcam technology developed by Verizon Connect to limit dangerous driving behaviour and keep fleet managers safe from false claims has been upgraded with new features.

Now including the ability to easily view the speed of the vehicle being recorded to determine if that was a factor in accidents, the integrated video technology also offers 40-second increments of footage on demand.

Utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, the solution is able to capture and automatically classify the severity of footage being recorded. Only relevant driving behaviour considered unsafe is made known to customers.

Providing real data insights, the smart video solution is designed to improve safety and mitigate risk giving commercial drivers protection against false claims.

“Delivering our commitment to customers means creating innovative solutions, powered by the latest technology that helps our customers move their business forward,” said Derek Bryan, vice president EMEA, Verizon Connect. “We’re delivering next-level solutions, powered by advanced AI and machine learning to help our customers be safe, productive and efficient all over the world.”

Follow us on twitter @TrafficTechMag