Partnership offers 3D road network modelling and congestion-reducing parking

Location data and platform services provider Here Technologies is partnering with German virtual terrain modelling software developer TrianGraphics and B2B parking technology firm ParkHub, to allow for 3D modelling of road use cases on its in-vehicle HD Live Map and simplify the locating of parking spaces.

Here’s HD Live Map is a cloud-based service including a highly accurate model of the road network with lane configurations and markings. This makes it a key component for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions. Berlin-based TrianGraphics is using the HD Live Map to enhance the road module of its 3D Terrain Generator Trian3DBuilder, which can now automatically process lane accurate data and generate 3D road profiles, various crossing constellations and other road elements such as side barriers or road signs.

With TrianGraphics, customers have access to Here’s HD Live Map with wide scale coverage. Once imported into Trian3DBuilder, the road model can be edited and enriched with any additional geodata before exporting it to simulation solutions such as Vector DYNA4, VIRES VTD and IPG CarMaker. The HD Live Map data is highly accurate, fresh and cloud based, which reduces the amount of data to be managed to a minimum. The terrain database comes in different 3D standard formats including OpenSceneGraph, OpenFlight and FBX. For the logical description of the road network, OpenDrive files can be generated. This 3D modelling of road networks will become essential to all driving simulation solutions and for validating autonomous vehicle functions.

“With this partnership with TrianGraphics, we are showing that our HD Live Map is essential to any use case requiring precise mapping,” commented Sheila Nedelcu, director of product management for highly automated driving at Here Technologies. “We are excited to make a great entrance with a trusted partner in the simulation market.”

Felix Fürneisen, senior sales and marketing manager at TrianGraphics, said, “Our customers receive a tool for the automatic creation of complex roads and we can deliver high-precision road data from Here Technologies, which are optimised for the workflow, together with our product. This is fantastic!”

In North America, Here has partnered with leading B2B parking technology company ParkHub to help reduce congestion by letting consumers easily find and pay for parking spots. ParkHub serves professional sports teams, premier entertainment venues, universities, and state parks across the USA, managing over two million parking spaces and helping to park over 32 million vehicles to date. The company’s integrated technology with real-time operational data and robust analytics allows parking operators process multiple forms of payment, validate prepaid parking passes, and improve the parking experience for fans, donors, and guests.

Recently, Here launched the Indoor & Parking service, combining its indoor and parking assets into an end-to-end parking solution for parking operators and consumers. As part of the new partnership, Here will integrate real-time data from ParkHub’s extensive network of facilities into its platform to provide seamless navigation to parking spots. An initial pilot will focus on supporting Texas Rangers fans flocking to Arlington’s new Globe Life Field. Here Indoor & Parking services optimise and enhance parking and indoor venue experience through multiple apps and channels, powered by the company’s Mobile SDK and platform services.

