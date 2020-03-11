Intertraffic Amsterdam postponed by a year due to coronavirus

Organisers of Intertraffic Amsterdam have made the decision to postpone the major traffic and mobility event following requests from both exhibitors and visitors alike due to the continuing spread of COVID-19.

The bi-annual show was due to begin on 21 April 2020, however as an escalation in proactive measures to tackle the virus were recently witnessed in three countries that are major exhibitors, it will now take place next year between 23-26 March.

Joyce de Winter, exhibition manager of Intertraffic at RAI Amsterdam, said, “We, as organizer, are complying with the explicit wishes of both exhibitors and visitors to reschedule the event. Last week’s significant increase in the global spread of COVID-19 has resulted in this decision.

“Catching up with your peers, networking and meeting people from all over the world is core to the success of Intertraffic and under the current circumstances Intertraffic Amsterdam cannot fulfil its purpose next month without substantial compromises and in view of an anticipated decrease in exhibitor and visitor numbers.”

As a significant date in the global industry calendar, 90% of booked exhibitors were international and visitors to the 2018 Intertraffic Amsterdam descended to the Dutch capital from 140 countries.

The top three exhibiting countries outside The Netherlands are China, Italy and Germany, where measures to combat the coronavirus have been extensive and led to significant challenges for exhibitor’s and visitor’s ability to attend.

De Winter added, “We have an obligation to our community to meet the quality and expectations associated with our brand. Hence the decision to reschedule this year’s edition, to serve you and stage Intertraffic to its full potential in 2021.”

The postponement will mean that the Intertraffic Amsterdam show frequency will now shift to taking place on uneven years and anyone with queries regarding participation at the rescheduled 2021 event should get in contact at intertraffic@rai.nl.

