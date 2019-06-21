Two ITS-UK members discover collaboration potential at European Congress

Two members of the UK’s Intelligent Transport Society, Videalert and AGD Systems, said that exhibiting on ITS-UK’s stand at the recent ITS European Congress has opened up new business development discussions; with each other.

The two companies shared space with the ITS-UK organization in Eindhoven at the beginning of the month and as well as meeting many of the delegates and visitors who attended the show, they say that spending time talking among themselves on the stand meant they realized there were potentially some projects they could work on together. Part of the Traffic Group, AGD is a leading manufacturer of ITS products including a market-leading range of radar-based vehicle and pedestrian detection technologies, while Videalert provides intelligent traffic enforcement and management solutions through advanced camera analytics and license plate recognition (LPR) systems.

“We attend many conferences and exhibitions through the course of the year, and sharing the ITS-UK stand was a very effective way to promote ourselves at the Congress,” explained Videalert’s sales and marketing director, Tim Daniels. “We had many highly productive conversations throughout the event and made a number of valuable contacts. We will also be exploring future opportunities with the AGD team.”

Greg Baker, commercial manager at AGD Systems, added, “It was really good to understand more about what other businesses are trying to achieve. To be able to have conversations and exchange ideas allowed us to broaden our thinking about new markets and where we can modify our existing platforms to integrate them into new solutions.”

ITS-UK’s secretary general, Jennie Martin, commented, “The sort of conversations I saw in Eindhoven are exactly what we like to see facilitated through membership of the Society. Having a huge range of organizations dedicated to ITS as members means they meet and talk and often then come up with innovations they wouldn’t necessarily have thought of individually. It’s just part of the way we lead the conversation about intelligent mobility in the UK.”