Thales launches new range of car park systems at Parkopolis event

French multinational technology group, Thales has unveiled a new range of car park solutions with added functionality at Parkopolis, the biennial gathering for the world’s parking and mobility professionals, which took place in Paris this week (June 19-20).

The new Thales range has been designed for enclosed above-ground and underground public parking facilities with entry and exit control barriers. All equipment in the range has been redesigned, from entrance and exit barriers to pedestrian access points, private parking areas and pay stations, with dynamic graphic display. The all-new range of car park systems is compatible with all types of technologies, including: QR code, magnetic, contactless, license plate recognition (LPR), wireless RFID. The connected equipment benefits from a sleek new design and new functionality for both operators and drivers. The company’s back-office IT system, which allows supervision and generates the necessary reports, also boasts new functionality.

The new Thales range is expected to boost revenues from all types of parking facilities, including city, railway station, airport, shopping center, and hospital locations, by introducing variable fee schedules, based on the principle of yield management. Inspired by the hotel and air transport sectors, it uses a dynamic pricing policy derived from analysis of car park usage histories. Drivers can now pay parking charges using any contactless method: payment card or smartphone with NFC (near-field communication) or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). They can also pre-book a parking space in just a few clicks, using the Transcity Park app from Thales.

Operators can monitor parking facilities and identify problems or equipment faults from their smartphone.