ITSLisbon2023: Joost Vantomme signs DFRS SRTI cooperation agreement with NAPCORE

The Data for Road Safety platform (DFRS) Safety-Related Traffic Information (SRTI) ecosystem signed a Cooperation Agreement with the National Access Point Coordination Organisation for Europe (NAPCORE) during the ITS European Congress in Lisbon.

The collaboration seeks to enhance road safety data governance and knowledge through mutual learning.

“I am pleased to announce our collaboration with NAPCORE. This cooperation agreement represents a significant and tangible step for road safety in Europe. I look forward to exchanging lessons learned with the NAPCORE team and to further promote our mobility data space for safety-related traffic information”, says Joost Vantomme, ERTICO CEO and Chair of DFRS General Assembly.

“With NAPCORE we harmonise mobile data exchange in Europe via the established National Access Points. Safety-related traffic information is a key dataset of the NAPs. Therefore, we are happy to work together with DFRS to improve the availability and accessibility of both vehicle-generated and public infrastructure data that is helpful to warn drivers of hazardous situations across Europe”, says Timo Hoffmann, NAPCORE Secretary General.

Both parties aim to collaborate and mutually reinforce their efforts to expand their knowledge base and exchange valuable best practices.

The DFRS-SRTI ecosystem endeavours to optimize the large-scale use of vehicle, crowd, and infrastructure data, adhering to the principle of reciprocity and complying with EU legislation.

It builds upon a robust and active cooperation between the public sector, associations and key stakeholders from the private sector, encompassing car manufacturers, service providers, and automotive suppliers.

NAPCORE coordinates and harmonises over 30 mobility data platforms across Europe. Its coordination mechanism enhances National Access Points (NAPs) interoperability. This is accomplished through a wide-reaching cooperative framework and fostering standardisation alignment.

Through this agreement, DFRS and NAPCORE pledge to share best practices regarding data availability, the operation of the SRTI ecosystem and the National Access Points (NAPs), and their governance structure. Additionally, they will collaborate on initiatives focused on improving data quality and streamlining access to the SRTI datasets through the NAPs.